ISRAELI DEATHS THEY DIDN’T TELL YOU ABOUT: Few Americans have any idea of what it means to live in a place where the possibility of violent death is a daily reality. But that’s what it’s like living in Israel. Consider this graf from Richard Pollock’s latest column, “the ignored history of Palestinian terrorist attacks against unarmed Israelis” just during the present year:

“The sadness among Israeli families has been deep and ongoing. In 2026 alone, there were 59,583 bereaved Israeli family members: 8,420 bereaved parents, 4,872 widows, 14,430 orphans, and 31,814 siblings, according to the Jewish Virtual Library.”