REAGAN BACKSTORY ON TRUMP ANTI-FRAUD PUSH: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says his department is now computer-matching proposed expenditures with the Death Master File (DMF) to ensure tax dollars stop going to dead people. But one of President Ronald Reagan’s “junkyard dogs” did the same thing beginning in 1981, so why did it take 45 years for Treasury to catch up?
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