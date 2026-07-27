NEWS YOU CAN USE: Signs of depression in men that don’t look like depression, according to a therapist. “When most people envision what depression looks like, they may tell you about someone who can’t get out of bed or who is bursting into tears all the time. Mallon noted that this is one of the most stubborn myths out there. In his experience, men’s depression frequently looks like the opposite of falling apart. He has supported men who never cried, never stayed in bed, and never once called themselves depressed. They held down demanding jobs and showed up for everyone around them, all while struggling underneath.”