I DON’T CARE FOR THE NEW STYLES IN DOOR HANDLES: NHTSA Is Looking Into New Regulations Around Door Handle Safety: After several crashes where doors couldn’t be opened, U.S. regulators are assessing whether further rules are needed. I want mechanical door handles, not something at the mercy of a single fuse.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.