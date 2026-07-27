SALLY QUINN and the Establishment Blues. “Ms. Quinn’s column epitomizes that sense of Washington’s permanent power brokers that they are somehow, in their world of power elites, deserving of their place and have a right to be running the rest of the country and telling everybody else what to do. Whether the rest of the country likes it or not. . . . Make no mistake. The real source of Ms. Quinn’s resentment and Establishment blues is nothing more or less than one example of the resentment of Washington insiders at the arrival in the capital of America’s outlanders.”