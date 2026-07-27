July 27, 2026

“A VAN DROVE INTO A CROWD.” The BBC’s Passive Voice. Technically, that’s actually active voice, but I take the point. But a more accurate passive voice would be “A van was driven into a crowd by a Muslim immigrant with a long history of crime, who probably should have been executed, or at least imprisoned for a long time, before this point.”

Posted at 8:58 am by Glenn Reynolds