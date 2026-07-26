RESTORE CURSIVE INSTRUCTION: Yes, I am a Boomer and “back in the good ole days” we all learned cursive writing skills in elementary school. Even as late as 2010, every state in the union either required or strongly encouraged teaching cursive writing skills.

But then during the Obama administration, that changed in the Common Core Standards and by 2016, only 14 states maintained the cursive element. Thankfully, and for whatever reasons, sanity is returning and today 27 states recognize that cursive writing skills improve cognitive and other key skills in youngsters. Here’s why I think we need to get all 50 states back in the cursive arena.