I MEAN, IT’S HARD TO ARGUE WITH THAT.
We may have a new PM, but he's still the same as Starmer. A wanker. pic.twitter.com/4McREWUe1q
— Amelia (@makeukgood) July 26, 2026
I MEAN, IT’S HARD TO ARGUE WITH THAT.
We may have a new PM, but he's still the same as Starmer. A wanker. pic.twitter.com/4McREWUe1q
— Amelia (@makeukgood) July 26, 2026
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