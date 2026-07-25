DON’T GO TO CORNELL IF YOU’RE NOT A NAZI:
Springtime for Hitler in Ithaca. https://t.co/acctw9L21Y
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 26, 2026
Related: Jewish students, come here to the South — where you’ll be safe.
DON’T GO TO CORNELL IF YOU’RE NOT A NAZI:
Springtime for Hitler in Ithaca. https://t.co/acctw9L21Y
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 26, 2026
Related: Jewish students, come here to the South — where you’ll be safe.
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