IT’S A FORM OF BULLYING, OR MAYBE TYRANNY: The protesters are not just expressing themselves but demanding that other people stop living their lives freely and become one with the protest. “I am reminded of something Michelle Obama said back in 2008: ‘Barack Obama … is going to demand that you shed your cynicism. That you put down your divisions. That you come out of your isolation, that you move out of your comfort zones. That you push yourselves to be better. And that you engage. Barack will never allow you to go back to your lives as usual, uninvolved, uninformed.'”