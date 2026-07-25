HE SEES THE EDGE OF THE PRECIPICE:
Heartbreaking: Barack Obama now a white surpremacist https://t.co/xABFZAiLRk
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 24, 2026
HE SEES THE EDGE OF THE PRECIPICE:
Heartbreaking: Barack Obama now a white surpremacist https://t.co/xABFZAiLRk
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 24, 2026
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