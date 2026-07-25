BRIAN WANG: SpaceX Starship Flight 13 Had a Miracle. “SpaceX Starship flight 13 had a miracle happen. The landing of Starship was so soft that the fires did not cause an explosion. Starship stayed intact. It did not explode. Every prior Starship was destroyed and exploded when they went into the ocean. The wealth of information from an intact 18000 tile heat shield and the pattern and amount of damage is going to help SpaceX learn a lot. This massively increases the likelihood that flight 14 will be completely successful for catching both the booster AND the Starship. Certainly flight 15 or 16 will be completely successful and we will enter an age of fully and rapidly reusable Starship by the end 2026.”