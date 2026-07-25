LET’S HOPE: SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM IS THE ANGEL OF DEATH FOR CANCEL CULTURE. The subtext was clear to her aspirant cancelers: I hear you, I see you, and I don’t care. This is 2026, not 2016.

Related:

🔥 WOW! Sophie Cunningham's shoes sell out in 1 HOUR after she went viral for saying "no men in women's sports, I said what I said"

"It sells out in ALL SIZES"

"She had the guts to stand up and say, males do not belong in women's sports! She stood by it." 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7I5E0zKsal

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2026