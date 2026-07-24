NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:
Amazing we're just never going to hear anything about this ever again, including the fact the killer said he was paid by Tim Walz to do it. https://t.co/Pg0Yog2gEW
— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) July 23, 2026
NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:
Amazing we're just never going to hear anything about this ever again, including the fact the killer said he was paid by Tim Walz to do it. https://t.co/Pg0Yog2gEW
— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) July 23, 2026
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