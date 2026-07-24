UNSUNG HERO:

This is a (true) story that goes around alot in the circles.

You really have to imagine it. The entire mission control is stunned as Apollo 12 is about to come crashing down with all the astronauts aboard. (Think Challenger explosion but worse.)

A junior engineer says 'Try… https://t.co/ntD9EImu11

— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) July 24, 2026