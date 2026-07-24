UNSUNG HERO:
This is a (true) story that goes around alot in the circles.
You really have to imagine it. The entire mission control is stunned as Apollo 12 is about to come crashing down with all the astronauts aboard. (Think Challenger explosion but worse.)
A junior engineer says 'Try… https://t.co/ntD9EImu11
— John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) July 24, 2026
His spiritual descendant:
A SpaceX intern once described eating lunch next to Elon Musk in the company cafeteria.
The intern said Elon sat down at a regular table with a regular tray of food. No entourage. No reserved section. He sat next to two junior engineers who were clearly terrified. One of them…
— Race 🕊️ (@multiplanet1) July 21, 2026