I REMEMBER WHEN THE LEFT WAS AGAINST “ELIMINATIONIST RHETORIC.”

I mean, if USA Today want to run a column that by its own mental calculus is begging for a mob to lynch Caitlin Clark, I guess it's a free country

Or pretended to be.

UPDATE:

Her column wasn’t an engagement in thinking, but an emotional outburst that would have been rewarded in 2020, but we are done with that, and if you didn’t get the memo, your editors should save you if you can’t save yourself. https://t.co/RCLnOPkRsA

— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 24, 2026