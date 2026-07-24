UKRAINE DRONES ARE KILLING PUTIN: Rod Martin documents how Ukraine is giving the world a brutal demonstration of the power of drones to turn Russia’s greatest defensive asset — its vastness — into the Bear’s worst handicap. Question: Why didn’t the U.S. military/industrial complex figure this out before Ukraine?
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