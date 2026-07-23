HOW THINGS WORK:
Funny. In Europe you have pro-Iran demonstrations without a single Iranian in them and anti-Iran demonstrations composed almost entirely of Iranians.
— Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) July 24, 2026
HOW THINGS WORK:
Funny. In Europe you have pro-Iran demonstrations without a single Iranian in them and anti-Iran demonstrations composed almost entirely of Iranians.
— Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) July 24, 2026
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