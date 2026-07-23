LIFE NOT UNENDING: Ultimate Limit of The Human Lifespan May Be Identified, Study Suggests. “new study suggests immortal life may be scientifically impossible, even if we somehow found the perfect anti-aging medicine. If scientists managed to overcome every other aspect of aging, humans still couldn’t live forever, the new research shows. Random DNA mutations would continue accumulating in our cells until the body could no longer function. Simulations conducted by a team at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Russia suggest this process could impose a fundamental limit on human lifespan, with most people living no longer than about 150 to 190 years under this optimistic scenario.”