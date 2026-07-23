HAHA:

It's okay ma'am, I guess it's hard for some people to write a national newspaper sports column that doesn't read like a mass shooter's last manifesto https://t.co/8ncTINGvlG

Related:

The proper historical analogy is not

Emmett Till = all of the WNBA's black lesbian players.

The proper historical analogy is

Jackie Robinson = Caitlin Clark.

And if you think that analogy is overkill, compare the targeted physical abuse Caitlin Clark has received since first… https://t.co/eNpLXSu9k6

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 23, 2026