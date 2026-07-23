HAHA:

Woke white lady: "Some people loathe you… Do you think what you're doing is helpful for Western democracy?"@ElonMusk: "Maybe some people do loathe me. That's probably true. I don't care. I think a lot more people hate you and the media than you realize." Damn that's cold. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mOjkA00UDG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 23, 2026

A man who can do this:

A SpaceX intern once described eating lunch next to Elon Musk in the company cafeteria. The intern said Elon sat down at a regular table with a regular tray of food. No entourage. No reserved section. He sat next to two junior engineers who were clearly terrified. One of them… — Race 🕊️ (@multiplanet1) July 21, 2026

Doesn’t care much about the feelings of media midwits.

Flashback:

Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous asshole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard. My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honor of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2026

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