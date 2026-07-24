GOLIATH’S WEAPONS, ARMOR FOUND? Frank Turek of cross-examined.org talks on HillFaith about the recent finds in Israel of spear tips, swords and armor that are so big they clearly were intended for use by giants like Goliath, the Philistine champion killed by the young shepherd boy David with a sling and one smooth stone. Or maybe the finds were nothing more than ancient ceremonial or decorative items? What do you think?