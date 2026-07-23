CDR SALAMANDER: The Next War Will Come Home. “The larger issue is that we are reaching the point that the concept of ‘the rear’ is rapidly decreasing.”

The Germans learned it by 1943; the Japanese by 1944. Having fought our major wars on the other sides of big oceans, the United States hasn’t really caught on. But we need to.

Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack gives a taste for this, but doesn’t really account for the swarms of inexpensive ship-launched drones that are likely to play a major role in the next war.