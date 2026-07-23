DID CHINA BUY US JOURNOS? President Donald Trump made the allegation official, saying in his July 16 speech that China paid U.S. journalists who were writing negative stories about him during his first term. Trump didn’t, however, name names or specify how much was paid to any specific journalist.

Given the constitutionally protected nature of journalism, the American people have a right to know the facts on this allegation from Trump. If there were indeed payments made and accepted, then on what basis would/could there be prosecutions? Conversely, if there weren’t actually Chinese bribes to U.S. journalists, then he will have handed defenders of the Mainstream Media a huge gift that could cripple responsible critics of biased reporting.