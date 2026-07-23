VANCE OUT ON IRAN: Richard Pollock points to multiple signs Vice-President JD Vance is no longer President Donald Trump’s man on foreign affairs, and in particular on Iran. But that doesn’t mean Vance will never return to a foreign policy role, and if he does, that could be bad news for Israel.
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