I DON’T TRUST ANY NUMBERS THESE DAYS. HOW MANY OF THESE ARE ON THE GIG ECONOMY? Shocking 105 million Americans are not working – more than during COVID or the Great Recession.
They’d probably count me in this.
I DON’T TRUST ANY NUMBERS THESE DAYS. HOW MANY OF THESE ARE ON THE GIG ECONOMY? Shocking 105 million Americans are not working – more than during COVID or the Great Recession.
They’d probably count me in this.
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