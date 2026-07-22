TRUMP, OCASIO-CORTEZ SPAR OVER COMMUNISM LABEL AS DSA’S INFLUENCE GROWS IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed back Wednesday on GOP accusations that her fellow democratic socialists will drive into Congress a communist agenda, saying Republicans “are seeking to usher in a new McCarthyism for this era.”

“Their only way in a time of deep unpopularity is to try to stoke fear and new conspiracies. And so they’re trying to inject conversations about communism to scare people,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat said, before ticking off DSA policies she supports, including Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage and stronger unions.

“If a Republican wants to call a stronger union ’communist,’ they’re more than welcome to do that. I’m not going to be deterred,” she said.