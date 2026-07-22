TRUMP, OCASIO-CORTEZ SPAR OVER COMMUNISM LABEL AS DSA’S INFLUENCE GROWS IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed back Wednesday on GOP accusations that her fellow democratic socialists will drive into Congress a communist agenda, saying Republicans “are seeking to usher in a new McCarthyism for this era.”
“Their only way in a time of deep unpopularity is to try to stoke fear and new conspiracies. And so they’re trying to inject conversations about communism to scare people,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat said, before ticking off DSA policies she supports, including Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage and stronger unions.
“If a Republican wants to call a stronger union ’communist,’ they’re more than welcome to do that. I’m not going to be deterred,” she said.
That’s what frightens the rest of us — we remember your “ban all the things” Green Nude Eel phase in 2019, and believe you still very much want to implement every bit of it.
Exit question:
The communist question for political office is brutally simple:
How can someone swear to support and defend the Constitution while openly seeking to destroy the constitutional order it created?
Believing vile things is protected. Advocating lawful constitutional change is… https://t.co/GWP4pdm8gH
— InfantryDort (@infantrydort) July 22, 2026