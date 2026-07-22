HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE:
Academia: We don't hire conservatives because they are flat earthers, reject evolution, etc.
Also academia: We are happy to announce we hired our 10,000th Leninist professor who believes men can get pregnant, math is white supremacy, overthrowing capitalism ends poverty, etc.
— Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) July 22, 2026
Honestly, if academics truly believe this about themselves, just shut the whole thing down. No public funding for university academics. It was a fun experiment but taxpayers should no longer pay for people to professionally hate them. https://t.co/MKkQyCWztD
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 22, 2026