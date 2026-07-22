HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE:

Also academia: We are happy to announce we hired our 10,000th Leninist professor who believes men can get pregnant, math is white supremacy, overthrowing capitalism ends poverty, etc.

Honestly, if academics truly believe this about themselves, just shut the whole thing down. No public funding for university academics. It was a fun experiment but taxpayers should no longer pay for people to professionally hate them. https://t.co/MKkQyCWztD

— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 22, 2026