HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Penn State hikes tuition while raising president’s pay and spending millions on DEI. “Despite facing $79 million in lost tuition revenue and the impending closure of seven satellite campuses, President Bendapudi previously authorized over $2 million per year expenditures on DEI.”
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