CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL:
🚨WOW: President Bill Clinton has COPIED President Trump's signature red 45-47 hat, now wearing a red 42 hat.
Trump owns our culture and style, and if you can't beat them, join them!
Even Bill Clinton can't deny it. pic.twitter.com/5HtLdDOEPx
— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 21, 2026
Well, the hat is Trump’s brand, but Bill has his own brand. It’s a slightly damp cigar.
And speaking of brands:
Shocking data reveals: 95% of Zohran Mamdani’s engagement comes from foreign, mostly Islamic nations. 60% from Pakistan alone.
How is this not considered foreign influence? pic.twitter.com/TY6AzBhoq0
— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) July 22, 2026