CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL:

🚨WOW: President Bill Clinton has COPIED President Trump's signature red 45-47 hat, now wearing a red 42 hat.

Trump owns our culture and style, and if you can't beat them, join them!

Even Bill Clinton can't deny it. pic.twitter.com/5HtLdDOEPx

— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 21, 2026