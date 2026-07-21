THE ORTHODOX AND THE AMISH (OR EVEN THOSE WACKY EPISCOPALS WITH THEIR NO CONTRACT BRIDGE RITUALS) DON’T TEND TO EXPLODE: Getting It Right.
And my people? We just genuflect, genuflect, genuflect. (Yes, it’s the song.)
THE ORTHODOX AND THE AMISH (OR EVEN THOSE WACKY EPISCOPALS WITH THEIR NO CONTRACT BRIDGE RITUALS) DON’T TEND TO EXPLODE: Getting It Right.
And my people? We just genuflect, genuflect, genuflect. (Yes, it’s the song.)
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