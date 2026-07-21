PUNISH THEM: The Islamist-Marxist Takeover Of Middle America: El-Sayed is the inevitable political result of Michigan’s multi-decade experiment with mass Muslim immigration.
It wasn’t an experiment, it was a scheme.
PUNISH THEM: The Islamist-Marxist Takeover Of Middle America: El-Sayed is the inevitable political result of Michigan’s multi-decade experiment with mass Muslim immigration.
It wasn’t an experiment, it was a scheme.
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