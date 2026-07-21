OUR PATHETIC ELITES:

MSNBC host accidentally nails it… The far-left is driven by over-educated failures who can’t succeed in the real world, which is why they overwhelmingly hide in academia, NGOs and push socialism. https://t.co/2a0UdAaY8P — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 21, 2026

As I’ve said…the socialist trend is for privileged dorks with enough family wealth to squander a decade as a perma-student, but not enough talent to actually achieve anything. Educated beyond their intelligence. https://t.co/E61vqvqUGp — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 21, 2026

Overproduced elites. The stuff revolutions are made of—literally https://t.co/hyPE8dXiZ1 — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) July 21, 2026

Downwardly mobile elites are the bread-and-butter of the Dems. https://t.co/VxS3ETlpR4 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 21, 2026

Socialism is for losers. It provides a way that they can advance without producing anything of value and — more importantly — an avenue for revenge upon those who do.