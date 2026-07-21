DAVID STROM: How’s It Going in Hungary? “They are coming down like a ton of bricks on Orbán and his political party, following the now-familiar EU plan to subvert elections by canceling them if their candidates aren’t likely to win, banning political parties, disqualifying candidates, and rigging the rules.”
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