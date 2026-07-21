CDR SALAMANDER: Cuba Libre: The Department of State’s Cuba Report.

Nice to see our foreign policy apparatus standing up to commies instead of supporting them.

Related:

And here it is…

USAID more than doubled its spending on Brazil as soon as Bolsonaro won the 2018 election. This wasn’t because Brazil suddenly needed twice the aid; the money was spent on operations aimed at overthrowing the Brazilian government.

The 2022 Brazilian election… pic.twitter.com/FKXkeTvWwJ

— 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) July 20, 2026