WHERE’S OUR MONEY: Open the Books says at least $400 billion in COVID Pandemic relief funds has been stolen by fraudsters, but the federal government has recovered less than 1 percent of it. The actual total lost to fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other Pandemic relief programs is almost certainly much higher than $400 billion.
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