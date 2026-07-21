July 21, 2026

WHERE’S OUR MONEY: Open the Books says at least $400 billion in COVID Pandemic relief funds has been stolen by fraudsters, but the federal government has recovered less than 1 percent of it. The actual total lost to fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other Pandemic relief programs is almost certainly much higher than $400 billion.

Posted at 8:17 am by Mark Tapscott