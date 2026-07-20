NOTHING LIKE THIS HAPPENED ON JANUARY 6:

This is an armed revolution against lawful authority, openly led and encouraged by Democrats.

At what point will our nation figure out that we are in the midst of a violent insurrection that threatens our national existence, and treat it as such? https://t.co/zo87YA5p8b

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 20, 2026