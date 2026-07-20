NOTHING LIKE THIS HAPPENED ON JANUARY 6:
This is an armed revolution against lawful authority, openly led and encouraged by Democrats.
At what point will our nation figure out that we are in the midst of a violent insurrection that threatens our national existence, and treat it as such? https://t.co/zo87YA5p8b
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 20, 2026
43-year-old Army veteran Andrew Arrabaca, an anti-American, anti-ICE, anti-government radical who was arrested today after detonating an incendiary device outside ICE offices in New York City, told agents he didn’t care how many federal workers or civilians he killed.
Color me… pic.twitter.com/ph3GHiK0Kg
— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 20, 2026
OK, they've advanced to the incendiary device and gun phase. Largely ineffective, some flammable liquid, fireworks and a pellet gun, as the guy espousing an idiotic cause appears to be an idiot.
It won't always be that way. https://t.co/UAfyGJlUdu
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 20, 2026