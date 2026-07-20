BLUE STATE UPDATE: California city chief arrested on a yacht just three weeks after taking over top job. “According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Forbes initially told deputies the yacht belonged to her. Investigators later contacted the vessel’s owner, who said Forbes was not authorized to be aboard. Forbes was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary.”
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