I NEVER UNDERSTOOD THE CRAMPED SMALLNESS OF A MIND THAT CAN ONLY APPRECIATE PEOPLE OF THE SAME RACE, SEX OR OTHER PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTIC: I was “black” when I read The Odyssey in high school… …but somehow I never imagined the characters as looking like me. Why? Because they were GREEK characters. I didn’t need Odysseus to look like me to appreciate his story.

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