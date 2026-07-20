WE SHOULD BE DROPPING CRATES OF GUNS AND AMMO TO THE IRANIAN RESISTANCE: How Important Are Gun Rights? Ask an Average Iranian Citizen These Days.
Of course, maybe we are.
WE SHOULD BE DROPPING CRATES OF GUNS AND AMMO TO THE IRANIAN RESISTANCE: How Important Are Gun Rights? Ask an Average Iranian Citizen These Days.
Of course, maybe we are.
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