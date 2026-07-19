DON’T MAKE THE MISTAKE:
Well, that's to be determined, isn't it?
I'd advise the feds to watch them closely. Scrutinize the finances. Sledgehammer if they so much as jaywalk.
They're already flirting with, if not already actively in conspiracy to commit seditious insurrection. Foreign agents? Sounds… https://t.co/ZRgW1Gfc8A
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 19, 2026
“Don’t make the mistake of treating communist agitators like they are just another well-intentioned political expression of misguided idealistic youth. When they say they want to toss the Constitution, take them at their word, treat them accordingly.”