DON’T MAKE THE MISTAKE:

Well, that's to be determined, isn't it?

I'd advise the feds to watch them closely. Scrutinize the finances. Sledgehammer if they so much as jaywalk.

They're already flirting with, if not already actively in conspiracy to commit seditious insurrection. Foreign agents? Sounds… https://t.co/ZRgW1Gfc8A

— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 19, 2026