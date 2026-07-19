THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Provocative Lake Oswego theater’s marquee message about Jews provokes criticism, worry.

We don't have exact points in history for either, but the Odyssey was written around 700 BCE, and the earliest mention of Israel came in 1213 BCE, with Jews undoubtedly having been around a lot longer before then.

A Lake Oswego [Oregon] movie theater known for provocative marquee messages drew rebukes from members of the Jewish community this week after its latest sign compared Jewish history to “The Odyssey,” the ancient Greek epic that inspired Christopher Nolan’s newest movie.

The marquee for the Lake Theater & Cafe in downtown Lake Oswego read, “Before there were the Jews, there was The Odyssey,” ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release Friday.

The message was removed from one side of the marquee on Thursday but remains on the other side, according to local residents who saw it Friday.

The foremost criticisms of the marquee missive included that the statement was incorrect – and that it might spark antisemitic acts, such as the death threat scrawled on Northwest Portland’s Congregation Beth Israel building in 2022.

“It’s historically inaccurate. That’s the first piece,” said Rabbi Eve Posen of Congregation Neveh Shalom in Southwest Portland. “It’s a movie that doesn’t need much to get people to come see it, so why the theater would make this decision knowing that it’s historically inaccurate makes no sense.”

Historians generally date “The Odyssey” to the eighth or seventh century B.C.E., while the Jewish people predate that period by centuries.

Posen said she began receiving complaints Wednesday morning from congregants who were offended by the message. Others in the community also were outraged by the theater’s message.

In an email to the theater, West Linn resident Abby Farber wrote: “I think your marquee advertising ‘The Odyssey’ contains an inappropriate reference to Jews. If it’s an attempt at humor, it falls flat. Moreover, in this era of rising antisemitism, I think it’s also highly distasteful to everyone who is a fair-minded person.”

Farber continued: “What do Jews have to do with this piece of fictional art? Why bring up a religion? Definitely not funny.”