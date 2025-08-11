JOHN NOLTE: There’s Only One Way Hollywood Can Survive AI — Great Screenwriting.

“Dream Machine’s latest tool, Modify Video, was launched in June. Instead of generating new footage, it redraws what’s already there.” All you have to do is load up a clip or photo. Then you “describe what you want changed, and the system reimagines the scene: A hoodie becomes a superhero cape, a sunny street turns snowy, a person transforms into a talking banana or a medieval knight.” And now the most terrifying part… “No green screen, no VFX team, no code. ‘Just ask,’ the company’s website says.” Just ask. As of now, with limited computer power, the AI-generated “clips max out around 10 seconds… But as Jain points out, ‘The average shot in a movie is only eight seconds.’” The company’s ultimate goal is to create a “world of fully personalized entertainment, generated on demand… where two hours of video can be generated for every human every day.” That will happen, and it will be the end of Hollywood as we know it. No more studios. No more VFX studios. No more actors. No more composers. No more massive crew of people handling sound, electric, food, lighting, and cameras. No more best boys. No more gaffers. No more distribution bottleneck. Anyone with a vision will soon be able to bring that vision to life for the price of an Internet connection (which they already pay for).

As Nolte writes, “So, if what happened to the music industry is about to happen to Hollywood, what can Hollywood do to protect itself? Writing. Hollywood can only survive in a world where everyone can do what it does through great writing.”

In 2018, at the height of superhero movie mania, John Podhoretz wrote: Invasion of the CGI. It Came From the Computer. It Ate the Movies.

Truth to tell, if CGI and all the tools of digital filmmaking had been available as the motion picture became the dominant medium of the first half of the 20th century, realistic cinematic storytelling might never have evolved at all. The ability to thrill and captivate through the creation of alternate worlds and alternate realities is so seductive, both for audiences and moviemakers, that it would have been hard to resist. Indeed, the very earliest surviving films, by the French director Georges Méliès, are dominated not by story but by visual and cinematic tricks. They were made in the 1890s. Look. I’m 56. I’ve been going to the movies for 50 years now. And as for me, I don’t need a medium that has returned to its infancy, especially since there’s a chance I might be returned to my own infancy soon enough. I need a plot. (No, not a cemetery plot.)

In his 1988 book, An Empire of Their Own, Neil Gabler’s look at Hollywood’s original moguls, Gabler wrote that Adolph Zukor, the co-founder of Paramount Pictures was among the first of the studio owners to realize that great screenwriting was the key to the industry’s future:

He came to realize that the movies only seemed like novelties because they had been treated like novelties. He sensed that their potential was much greater. How he arrived at this conclusion he never really said, like most things in Zukor’s life, it was probably less the result of inspiration than of rumination. But by 1908 he perceived “that these short films, one-reelers or less, didn’t give me the feeling that this was something that was going to be permanent.” Permanence would come only by attracting the middle-class as well as the working-class audience, and one could attract the middle-class audience only by exhibiting longer and better films—by, in a sense, imitating the middle-class forms of the novel and legitimate theater. That was precisely what Zukor was now recommending.

Almost 120 years later, great screenwriting is still the key to the industry’s future – if it wants one. Based on the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike immediately after the pandemic of 2020 wound down in California and the mass of stillborn product released since, the verdict is still out on whether or not the patient actually wants to live.