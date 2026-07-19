OF COURSE IT DID: Memos reveal FBI faced roadblocks to prosecute possible 2020 Michigan voter registration fraud: The FBI collected witness interviews alleging voter registration fraud in Michigan in 2020. Newly-disclosed documents show the case was delayed, and ultimately “killed” by the Biden administration.
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