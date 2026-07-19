AND YET THIS AUTHORITARIAN SHITSTAIN THREW IN WITH THEM WHEN HE FIRST RAN: Polis: Socialism ‘a Tool to Further Exploit People’.
But he sure can sniff the air and knows which way the wind is blowing.
AND YET THIS AUTHORITARIAN SHITSTAIN THREW IN WITH THEM WHEN HE FIRST RAN: Polis: Socialism ‘a Tool to Further Exploit People’.
But he sure can sniff the air and knows which way the wind is blowing.
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