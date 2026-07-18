HIGHER EDUCATION AS TOXIC INDUSTRY:
US universities have yet to pay for the grievous wrongs they have done the society that supports them.
Starting with the failure to educate, having substituted indoctrination.
Driving up costs and putting ruinous burdens on young Americans by adding layer upon layer of… https://t.co/gQ5GPx96lw
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 18, 2026
Seems like an easy start.
It's a twofer. You're hitting the PRC and you're hitting the universities.
Both will notice.
The only reason the PRC has been able to take advantage of us is because we have let them.
The only reason the universities have been able to subvert us is… https://t.co/UwUFWbgBb9
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 19, 2026