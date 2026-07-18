HIGHER EDUCATION AS TOXIC INDUSTRY:

US universities have yet to pay for the grievous wrongs they have done the society that supports them.

Starting with the failure to educate, having substituted indoctrination.

Driving up costs and putting ruinous burdens on young Americans by adding layer upon layer of… https://t.co/gQ5GPx96lw

— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 18, 2026