SEDUCTIVE AI: China cracks down on AI girlfriends, leaving users heartbroken.

Related: Your Child’s Next Teacher Could Be a Sex Robot. “But look on the bright side: this is real vertical integration, people! Just imagine a future in which the same company can sell you a) a robot to teach you at school; b) a robot to compensate for the fact that you never learned to make friends at school; and c) a robot to gratify you because you’re lonely, alienated and your job just got automated out of existence! Who wouldn’t want to live in that world?”