THIS IS A MAN WHO CALLED HIMSELF A COMMUNIST WHEN HE FIRST RAN: Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon.
And who said, during COVID that we were a nation of laws and his executive orders were the law. PFUI.
THIS IS A MAN WHO CALLED HIMSELF A COMMUNIST WHEN HE FIRST RAN: Colorado Governor Jared Polis Jumps on the Anti-Socialist Bandwagon.
And who said, during COVID that we were a nation of laws and his executive orders were the law. PFUI.
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