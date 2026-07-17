I’M NOT PREPARED, BUT I’M RESIGNED:
No one is prepared for how stupid things are about to get. https://t.co/sV843FM1pA
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) July 17, 2026
I’M NOT PREPARED, BUT I’M RESIGNED:
No one is prepared for how stupid things are about to get. https://t.co/sV843FM1pA
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) July 17, 2026
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