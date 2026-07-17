CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Gun Owners Just Scored A Huge Court Victory. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, a Democrat, blasted the ruling. I like the lamentations of their women. “A federal appeals court ruled Friday that New Jersey’s ban on semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines violates the Second Amendment, marking the first time a federal appellate court has struck down a state ban on so-called assault weapons. The Third Circuit reached the decision by a 10-5 vote, expanding a lower court ruling that had found New Jersey’s ban on Colt AR-15 rifles unconstitutional.”